Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 16

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 08:10 PM IST, 16 Jan 2024

HDFC Bank Q3 Results: Net Profit Rises 2.5%

Net profit stood at Rs 16,373 crore in the October–December period, as compared with Rs 15,976 crore in the previous quarter.

GQG Partners Raise Stake In ITC, Holding Value Crosses Rs 16,500 Crore

The U.S.-based company's current holding stands at 34.79 crore shares, or 2.79% equity in the company.

RBI Draft Norms: Mortgage Lenders To Diversify Borrowings

The HFCs will need to tap other avenues for funding, such as non-convertible debentures and external commercial borrowings.

Syngene International Downgraded To 'Sell' By UBS On Revenue Growth Headwind

UBS expects weak demand for the discovery and dedicated segments, which may put pressure on Syngene's near-term revenue growth.

Siti Networks Vs Aditya Birla Finance: Top Court Affirms Arbitration In Loan Dispute

The top court has upheld the Delhi High Court's decision to make Zee Enterprises a party to the proceedings.

India-Oman To Start New Round Of FTA Talks, WTO Ministerial Meet Preparations Begin

Oman serves as India's third-largest export destination within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, after the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Federal Bank Q3 Results: Profit Up 25% On Higher Other Income

The gross non-performing asset ratio stayed flat at 2.29%, as compared with 2.26% in the previous quarter.

