Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 15

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 07:27 PM IST, 15 Jan 2024

Tata Consumer Shares Hit Record On Capital Foods, Organic India Acquisition Deals

TCPL will buy 75% stake in Capital Foods for Rs 5,100 crore, with the remaining to be bought over three years. In the case of Organic India, the company will buy 100% stake for Rs 1,900 crore.

HCLTech Shares Jump 5% To Record After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

The stock's target price was raised by Citi Research and Nomura Holdings Inc., citing revenue growth and margin expansion outlook.

Wholesale Inflation Accelerates To Nine-Month High In December

The Wholesale Price Index rose 0.73% during the month, as compared with 0.26% in November.

Pixxel Opens Spacecraft Manufacturing Facility In Bengaluru, Six Launches Lined Up

The 30,000 sq. ft. facility will have a capacity of building over 20 satellites simultaneously, which can be turned around within six months.

Rapido Revenue Jumps Threefold In FY23, Loss Spikes 54%

The company's loss spiked to Rs 674 crore from Rs 439 crore, according to company filings accessed via TheKredible.

Fedfina Q3 Results: Profit Rises 28% On Higher Income

The company's standalone net profit increased 27.8% year-on-year to Rs 65.4 crore for the quarter-ended December.

Trade Deficit Narrows To $19.8 Billion In December

The trade gap narrowed to $19.8 billion in December, as compared with $20.6 billion in November.

