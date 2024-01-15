Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 15

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
TCPL will buy 75% stake in Capital Foods for Rs 5,100 crore, with the remaining to be bought over three years. In the case of Organic India, the company will buy 100% stake for Rs 1,900 crore.
The stock's target price was raised by Citi Research and Nomura Holdings Inc., citing revenue growth and margin expansion outlook.
The Wholesale Price Index rose 0.73% during the month, as compared with 0.26% in November.
The 30,000 sq. ft. facility will have a capacity of building over 20 satellites simultaneously, which can be turned around within six months.
The company's loss spiked to Rs 674 crore from Rs 439 crore, according to company filings accessed via TheKredible.
The company's standalone net profit increased 27.8% year-on-year to Rs 65.4 crore for the quarter-ended December.
The trade gap narrowed to $19.8 billion in December, as compared with $20.6 billion in November.
