Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 12

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 06:33 PM IST, 12 Jan 2024

Wipro Q3 Results: Revenue Dips For Fourth Straight Quarter, Profit Rises

Revenue of India's fourth-largest IT services firm fell 1.39% to Rs 22,205.1 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

HCLTech Q3 Results: Revenue Up 6.65%, Profit Beats Estimates

Revenue of India's third-largest IT services firm rose 6.65% to Rs 28,446 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Photo Credit: Company

TCS Remains Optimistic For FY25 Despite Headwinds, Says CEO K Krithivasan

Geographical diversification is yielding results as the low revenue growth in major markets was covered by the new growth markets, he says.

Photo Credit: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit

HUL Defends Margin Structure Amid Boycott Calls From Distributor Lobby

The Surf Excel maker called the new structure a 'future-fit distribution model'.

Photo Credit: Company website

Nifty Realty At 15-Year High As Mumbai Real Estate Stocks Surge Over Atal Bridge

The 21.8-kilometre-long bridge has been built at a cost of Rs 21,200 crore.

Photo Credit: X/@CMOMaharashtra

HDFC Life Insurance Q3 Results: Profit Up 16%, Value Of New Business Falls 2%

The company's net premium rose 6% to Rs 15,273 crore.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Small Caps Are Ultimate Wealth Creators In India, Says Shankar Sharma

'The way to become rich, richer or the richest is only through small caps and not through large caps,' the founder of GQuant says.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

