Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 11

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.
Revenue of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. rose 1.49% over the previous three months to Rs 60,583 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Photo Credit: Companys official Facebook page
Revenue of India's second-largest IT services company fell 0.44% over the previous three months to Rs 38,821 crore in the third quarter.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
The stock rose as much as 2.83% during the day to a record high of Rs 2,724.95 apiece on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Company logo/ Meta
The key is to identify risks early, monitor closely and manage it effectively, says Shaktikanta Das.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Total investor wealth erosion stood at Rs 15,500 crore after the market capitalisation for the company fell over Rs 58,600 crore.
Photo Credit: Company website
The facility can be accessed by users of BHIM, PhonePe and Paytm apps.
This is the company's second layoff in about a year's time. Last January, it cut 50–70 jobs, citing an annual performance review.
Photo Credit: InMobi/Facebook