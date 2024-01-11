Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 11

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

11 Jan 2024

TCS Q3 Results: Revenue Up 1.5%, Profit Meets Estimates Despite Headwinds

Revenue of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. rose 1.49% over the previous three months to Rs 60,583 crore in the quarter ended Dec. 31.

Infosys Q3 Results: Profit, Revenue Fall; FY24 Guidance Revised To 1.5-2%

Revenue of India's second-largest IT services company fell 0.44% over the previous three months to Rs 38,821 crore in the third quarter.

RIL Shares Hit Record High. What's Next?

The stock rose as much as 2.83% during the day to a record high of Rs 2,724.95 apiece on the BSE.

RBI Governor Says Banks Highlighted Potential Stress Areas In Last Few Months

The key is to identify risks early, monitor closely and manage it effectively, says Shaktikanta Das.

FPIs Lose Over Rs 1,900 Crore As Polycab Shares Fall 21% After IT Raid

Total investor wealth erosion stood at Rs 15,500 crore after the market capitalisation for the company fell over Rs 58,600 crore.

UPI App Users Can Now Receive Remittances From Singapore Instantly

The facility can be accessed by users of BHIM, PhonePe and Paytm apps.

After Paytm, InMobi Cuts 5% Jobs Citing AI

This is the company's second layoff in about a year's time. Last January, it cut 50–70 jobs, citing an annual performance review.

