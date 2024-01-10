Photo Credit: Freepik/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 10

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 08:15 PM IST, 10 Jan 2024

ONGC To IOC: Goldman Sachs Downgrades Energy Stocks On Less Favourable Valuations

Operational metrics seem less compelling, while valuations are rich in a global context, it says.

Photo Credit: Company

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Gautam Adani Says Group To Invest Rs 2 Lakh Crore Over Five Years

The group is expanding the green supply chain for a self-reliant India and creating the largest integrated renewable energy ecosystem, Adani said.

Photo Credit: Adani Group

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: Aim To Make India A Developed Nation In Next 25 Years, Says PM Modi

Vibrant Gujarat Summit has become a platform for economic development, the PM said.

Photo Credit: Narendra Modis X account

Paytm To Invest Rs 100 Crore In GIFT City

The payments company will set up an artificial intelligence-driven cross-border remittance and payments technology system in the central business district, Paytm said.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTVProfit

L&T Order Inflows Expected To Be Around Rs 53,500–82,000 Crore In Q3

The order inflows in the first nine months of the fiscal are expected to be around Rs 2.08–2.37 lakh crore.

Photo Credit: Larsen amp Toubro website

Jyoti CNC Automation IPO Subscribed 3.92 Times On Day 2

The three-day IPO, with a price band of Rs 315–331 per share, closes on Thursday.

Photo Credit: Jyoti CNC Automation website

CarDekho Group Expects 60% Growth In 2024

CarDekho said it is entering 2024 with a cash reserve of over Rs 1,300 crore, earmarked for both organic and inorganic growth projects.

Photo Credit: CarDekho

