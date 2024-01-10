Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 10

Photo Credit: Freepik/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.
Operational metrics seem less compelling, while valuations are rich in a global context, it says.
Photo Credit: Company
The group is expanding the green supply chain for a self-reliant India and creating the largest integrated renewable energy ecosystem, Adani said.
Photo Credit: Adani Group
Vibrant Gujarat Summit has become a platform for economic development, the PM said.
Photo Credit: Narendra Modis X account
The payments company will set up an artificial intelligence-driven cross-border remittance and payments technology system in the central business district, Paytm said.
Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTVProfit
The order inflows in the first nine months of the fiscal are expected to be around Rs 2.08–2.37 lakh crore.
Photo Credit: Larsen amp Toubro website
The three-day IPO, with a price band of Rs 315–331 per share, closes on Thursday.
Photo Credit: Jyoti CNC Automation website
CarDekho said it is entering 2024 with a cash reserve of over Rs 1,300 crore, earmarked for both organic and inorganic growth projects.
Photo Credit: CarDekho