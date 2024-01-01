Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 1

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.
The company's business model will remain resilient beyond 2024 due to its presence in so many market segments, the MD said.
Photo Credit: ABBs Facebook
The Goods and Services Tax collections for December rose 10.3% to Rs 1.65 lakh crore, as compared with the year-ago period, on the back of festive season consumption.
Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit
Shares of Yes Bank Ltd. surged over 7% on Monday after it received Rs 150 crore from a single trust in Security Receipts Portfolio after NPA portfolio sale.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit
The relative strength index for the stock is at 78, indicating that it may be overbought.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
BHEL had pipped a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to win the contract.
Photo Credit: Company website.
The project has roped in U.S.-based Sasaki and U.K.'s Buro Happold as design consultants.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto said their order count on Sunday surpassed the total orders on Dec. 31, 2022.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit