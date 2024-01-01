Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Jan. 1

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 06:01 PM IST, 01 Jan 2024

ABB India's Growth To Be Driven By Broad-Based Segments, Says Country MD

The company's business model will remain resilient beyond 2024 due to its presence in so many market segments, the MD said.

Photo Credit: ABBs Facebook

Tap To Read

GST Collections Rise 10.3% To Rs 1.65 Lakh Crore In December

The Goods and Services Tax collections for December rose 10.3% to Rs 1.65 lakh crore, as compared with the year-ago period, on the back of festive season consumption.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Yes Bank Shares Jump On Rs 150 Crore NPA Sale Proceeds

Shares of Yes Bank Ltd. surged over 7% on Monday after it received Rs 150 crore from a single trust in Security Receipts Portfolio after NPA portfolio sale. 

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Vodafone Idea Shares Hit 15% Upper Circuit To Touch Four-Year High

The relative strength index for the stock is at 78, indicating that it may be overbought.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

BHEL Wins Rs 19,400 Crore Bid For Talabira Power Plant

BHEL had pipped a joint venture between Larsen & Toubro and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to win the contract.

Photo Credit: Company website.

 Tap To Read

Dharavi Project Ropes In Architect Hafeez Contractor, U.S. And U.K. Design Consultants

The project has roped in U.S.-based Sasaki and U.K.'s Buro Happold as design consultants.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Zomato, Blinkit, Swiggy See Record Orders On New Year's Eve

Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto said their order count on Sunday surpassed the total orders on Dec. 31, 2022.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Jan. 1

6 Places To Visit In And Near Mumbai On New Year's Eve

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 29
Go To Homepage