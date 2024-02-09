Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 9

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 07:38 PM IST, 09 Feb 2024

Paytm Payments Bank Seeks To Hire External Firm To Audit Compliance, KYC — Exclusive

The bank has floated this request for a proposal on a restricted basis to external auditors and hence, it is not available in the public domain.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit

NBFCs' Demand To Become Like A Bank Uncharacteristic: RBI Deputy Governor Rajeshwar Rao

The NBFCs have no requirements on priority sector lending, unlike banks and small finance banks, he says.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Hero MotoCorp Q3 Results: Profit Surges 51% On Higher Sales

The world's largest two-wheeler maker's consolidated net profit increased 51% to Rs 1,073 crore in the quarter ended December.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Tata Consumer Targets 20% Margin In Medium Term, Says CEO Sunil D'Souza — Exclusive

Contribution from the growth business stands at 17% and it aims to increase this contribution to 20% by the end of this fiscal, the CEO said.

Photo Credit: Company website

LIC's VNB Margin At 20% Is Sustainable, Says Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty

Digitisation over the next two years will help improve expense ratio, increase customer acquisition through technology and grow agent business, he said.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, IOCL Agree To Arbitrate On Essar Steel Claims

IOCL has raised claims to the tune of Rs 8,772 crore against ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel.

Photo Credit: Facebook

LIC's PSU Stocks Holding Value Rises Nearly Rs 1 Lakh Crore Since Oct. 1

State Bank of India, IDBI Bank Ltd., and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. currently make for the largest holdings in value terms.

Photo Credit: Reuters/File

