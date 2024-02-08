Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 8

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 07:50 PM IST, 08 Feb 2024

Paytm Payments Bank Action: RBI Curbs Proportionate To Gravity Of Situation, Says Governor Das

Reserve Bank of India's restrictions on regulated entities are always proportionate to the gravity of the situation, said Governor Shaktikanta Das, responding to queries on Paytm Payments Bank issue.

UPA Vs NDA: Modi Government Presents A White Paper On The Indian Economy

When the Modi government took over in 2014, it recognised the urgent need to revamp and overhaul systems and processes to help India advance on the path of development, the white paper said.

LIC Q3 Results: Profit Rises 49%, VNB Margin At 20%

The net premium of the company rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 1,17,017 crore.

Zomato Q3 Results: Profit Surges Nearly Fourfold, Revenue Up 15%

Zomato's Q3 revenue rose 15.4% to Rs 3,288 crore as against Rs 2,848 crore in the previous quarter.

India Ratings Upgrades Adani Power's Bank Facilities To 'IND AA-', Outlook Stable

The receipt of past regulatory claims and debtor realisation resulted in a significant reduction in Adani Power's debt.

ITC's Largest Investor BAT Looking To Monetise Stake

BAT's 29% in ITC is valued at Rs 1.51 lakh crore or about $18.2 billion at the current market price.

Equity Fund Inflows Jump 28% To 22-Month High In January On Small, Multi-Cap Schemes

Small-cap funds logged inflows of Rs 3,257 crore, while multi-cap schemes received Rs 3,039 crore.

