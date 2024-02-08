Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 8

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.
Reserve Bank of India's restrictions on regulated entities are always proportionate to the gravity of the situation, said Governor Shaktikanta Das, responding to queries on Paytm Payments Bank issue.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
When the Modi government took over in 2014, it recognised the urgent need to revamp and overhaul systems and processes to help India advance on the path of development, the white paper said.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
The net premium of the company rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 1,17,017 crore.
Photo Credit: Reuters
Zomato's Q3 revenue rose 15.4% to Rs 3,288 crore as against Rs 2,848 crore in the previous quarter.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
The receipt of past regulatory claims and debtor realisation resulted in a significant reduction in Adani Power's debt.
Photo Credit: Adani Power website
BAT's 29% in ITC is valued at Rs 1.51 lakh crore or about $18.2 billion at the current market price.
Photo Credit: ITC amp Canva
Small-cap funds logged inflows of Rs 3,257 crore, while multi-cap schemes received Rs 3,039 crore.
Photo Credit: cottonbro studio via pexels