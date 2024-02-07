Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 7

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.
The net worth of PSUs jumped to Rs 17 lakh crore in 10 years from Rs 9.5 lakh crore, the Prime Minister said.
All the 41 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to hold the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate steady at 6.5% on Thursday.
The merger of five companies, with a cumulative annual turnover of Rs 19,700 crore in FY23, was done in record time, the company said.
Net profit of the maker of instant noodles, Maggi—that follows calendar-year financial reporting—rose 4% over a year earlier to Rs 655.6 crore.
The decision to extend the trading hours of derivatives was unanimously approved in a board meeting, said ANMI president Vijay Mehta.
There is a structural decrease in FII holdings in some of the private sector banks, he said.
Valmo currently helps in managing over 9 lakh orders daily, which accounts for nearly 18% of third-party e-commerce shipments in India.
