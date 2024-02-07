Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 7

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 06:57 PM IST, 07 Feb 2024

PM Modi Says Performance Of PSUs Improved In 10 Years, Index Jumps

The net worth of PSUs jumped to Rs 17 lakh crore in 10 years from Rs 9.5 lakh crore, the Prime Minister said.

Photo Credit: Narendra Modi/Facebook

RBI Monetary Policy Preview: Likely To Continue Status Quo, Focus On Liquidity

All the 41 economists polled by Bloomberg expect the MPC to hold the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate steady at 6.5% on Thursday.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Tata Steel Merges Five Businesses, Three Other Mergers In Advanced Stage

The merger of five companies, with a cumulative annual turnover of Rs 19,700 crore in FY23, was done in record time, the company said.

Photo Credit: Company

Nestle Q4 Results: Profit Up 4%, Misses Estimates

Net profit of the maker of instant noodles, Maggi—that follows calendar-year financial reporting—rose 4% over a year earlier to Rs 655.6 crore.

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Representational

Brokers Body Approves Proposal To Extend Derivatives Trading Hours

The decision to extend the trading hours of derivatives was unanimously approved in a board meeting, said ANMI president Vijay Mehta.

Photo Credit: Joshua Mayo/Unsplash

Domestic Investors Bolster Markets Amid Foreign Outflows: Enam Holdings' Sridhar Sivaram

There is a structural decrease in FII holdings in some of the private sector banks, he said.

Photo Credit: Sridhar Sivaram/LinkedIn

Meesho Forays Into Logistics With Launch Of Valmo

Valmo currently helps in managing over 9 lakh orders daily, which accounts for nearly 18% of third-party e-commerce shipments in India.

Photo Credit: Company

