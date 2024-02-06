Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 6

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 08:19 PM IST, 06 Feb 2024

No Differential Pricing For 5G, To Consider Dividend Policy Formation, Says Airtel CEO

In the next few quarters, the focus will continue to be deleveraging, he said in the third-quarter earnings concall.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

HDFC Bank Group Gets RBI Nod To Acquire Up To 9.5% Stakes In Yes Bank, IndusInd And Four Others

The group submitted applications to the RBI to acquire paid-up share capital or voting rights of up to 9.5% in each bank.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Godrej Properties Q3 Results: Revenue Rises 68%, Misses Estimates

The Mumbai-based developer's net profit increased 12.5% year-on-year to Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended December.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Patanjali's 'Divya Manjan' Under Delhi High Court Scanner For Misrepresentation

A petitioner had sought legal action against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. for allegedly misleading and misrepresenting the product.

Photo Credit: Company website

BLS E-Services Shares Close Nearly 175% Higher Than IPO Price

BLS E-Services Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 162.47 times on the final day.

Photo Credit: NSE/X

Nykaa Q3 Results: Profit Doubles, Revenue Meets Estimates

Consolidated net profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent of Nykaa, increased 123% sequentially to Rs 17.4 crore.

Photo Credit: Nykaa/Facebook

Byju's Gets NCLT Notice On Insolvency Petition By Surfer Technologies

Byju's is facing several insolvency pleas, including one by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Photo Credit: Company website

