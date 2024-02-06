Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 6

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
In the next few quarters, the focus will continue to be deleveraging, he said in the third-quarter earnings concall.
The group submitted applications to the RBI to acquire paid-up share capital or voting rights of up to 9.5% in each bank.
The Mumbai-based developer's net profit increased 12.5% year-on-year to Rs 62 crore for the quarter ended December.
A petitioner had sought legal action against Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. for allegedly misleading and misrepresenting the product.
BLS E-Services Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 162.47 times on the final day.
Consolidated net profit of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., the parent of Nykaa, increased 123% sequentially to Rs 17.4 crore.
Byju's is facing several insolvency pleas, including one by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
