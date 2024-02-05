Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 5

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 08:32 PM IST, 05 Feb 2024

Bharti Airtel Q3 Results: Profit Meets Estimates, ARPU At Rs 208

The telecom operator clocked an average revenue per user of Rs 208 in Q3, as compared with Rs 203 in the quarter ended September.

Why Bandhan Bank's Rs 23,300-Crore Credit Guarantee Portfolio Is Under Audit — Exclusive

The portfolios under review are part of the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro Units and the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, for which the lender registered and obtained guarantees.

Government Seeks Rs 78,000-Crore Outgo In Second Supplementary Demand For Grants

The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for FY24 includes 71 grants and one appropriation.

Supreme Court To Examine Haryana Law Granting 75% Reservation In Private Jobs

The high court had said that the provision pertaining to 75% reservation in private sector jobs in Haryana was unconstitutional.

Expect To Pay Back GST Compensation Loans Earlier, Says Nirmala Sitharaman

The continued collection of compensation cess was to service debt undertaken to pay GST compensation to states during the pandemic, she said.

Adani Power's Credit Rating Upgraded To 'AA-' By Crisil, Outlook Stable

The business risk profile is expected to be supported by sustenance of healthy operational performance over the medium term, Crisil said.

Ola's Valuation Cut To Under $2 Billion By Vanguard

These markdowns have only been made in the internal books of Vanguard Inc.

