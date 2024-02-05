Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 5

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
The telecom operator clocked an average revenue per user of Rs 208 in Q3, as compared with Rs 203 in the quarter ended September.
The portfolios under review are part of the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro Units and the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, for which the lender registered and obtained guarantees.
The second batch of supplementary demands for grants for FY24 includes 71 grants and one appropriation.
The high court had said that the provision pertaining to 75% reservation in private sector jobs in Haryana was unconstitutional.
The continued collection of compensation cess was to service debt undertaken to pay GST compensation to states during the pandemic, she said.
The business risk profile is expected to be supported by sustenance of healthy operational performance over the medium term, Crisil said.
These markdowns have only been made in the internal books of Vanguard Inc.
