Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 22

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.
The energy sector has shown robust numbers, and certain stocks in the industrials sector have performed well.
Hindustan Zinc plans to reduce its production costs by curbing its carbon emissions and switching to renewable power.
The Madras High Court has already addressed all the concerns the court wants to refer to an expert committee, it says.
The current setting of monetary policy is moving in the right direction, with inflation trending down to the target, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
The Aditya Birla Group Chairperson said there are no plans to exit the struggling telecom business.
Currently, India is the fifth largest in terms of market cap and its ranking in the Bloomberg World Index is eighth with a weight of just 2%.
The issuance of foreign currency denominated notes would either be through public issue or private placement on a preferential basis.
