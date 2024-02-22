Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 22

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 07:32 PM IST, 22 Feb 2024

Citi Research: Nifty Expected To See 14% Earnings Growth For Couple Of Years

The energy sector has shown robust numbers, and certain stocks in the industrials sector have performed well.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

 Tap To Read

Hindustan Zinc's Two-Way Spinoff On The Cards, Says Chairperson — Exclusive

Hindustan Zinc plans to reduce its production costs by curbing its carbon emissions and switching to renewable power.

Photo Credit: Vishal Patel/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Tamil Nadu Opposes Supreme Court's Panel Proposal For Vedanta Copper Plant Revival

The Madras High Court has already addressed all the concerns the court wants to refer to an expert committee, it says.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Policy Pivot Unlikely Until Inflation Is Under Control, Show MPC Minutes

The current setting of monetary policy is moving in the right direction, with inflation trending down to the target, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Vodafone Idea To Consider Fundraise Next Week As KM Birla Hunts For New Investors

The Aditya Birla Group Chairperson said there are no plans to exit the struggling telecom business.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Indian Stocks Are A 'Must Have' For Diverse Investors, Says Jefferies

Currently, India is the fifth largest in terms of market cap and its ranking in the Bloomberg World Index is eighth with a weight of just 2%.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap TO Read

IRB Infrastructure To Raise Over Rs 4,500 Crore Via Foreign Currency Bonds

The issuance of foreign currency denominated notes would either be through public issue or private placement on a preferential basis.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Top 7 Richest Women In The World

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 22

Top 10 Highest Run Scorers In WPL
Go To Homepage