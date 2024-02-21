Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 21

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.
The announcement that Paytm is shifting its nodal account to Axis Bank confirmed speculation of big banks stepping up to acquire Paytm’s businesses. It also raised questions on who is vying for what.
Photo Credit: Paytm/Facebook
The capital market regulator is currently summoning directors to further investigate claims of fund diversion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
To incentivise developers, Indus Appstore won't levy app listing fees for one year, until April 1, 2025.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
The shares are expected to be offered by Novelis' sole shareholder, Hindalco Industries. Novelis would not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by its sole shareholder.
Photo Credit: Novelis official website.
The meeting comes at a time when the RBI has cracked down on Paytm Payments Bank over alleged lapses in customer verification.
Photo Credit: Nirmala Sitharaman/ Facebook
The reach-out comes weeks after several investors, including Prosus, issued a notice for an extraordinary general meeting.
Photo Credit: Company
As of September 2023, fintech personal loan volume stood at 4.15 crore, with an outstanding value of Rs 55,353 crore.
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ representational