Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 21

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 08:10 PM IST, 21 Feb 2024

Who Is Vying For Businesses Of Paytm Payments Bank? — NDTV Profit Exclusive

The announcement that Paytm is shifting its nodal account to Axis Bank confirmed speculation of big banks stepping up to acquire Paytm’s businesses. It also raised questions on who is vying for what.

SEBI Likely To Issue Show Cause Notice To Zee Next Month In Fund Diversion Case

The capital market regulator is currently summoning directors to further investigate claims of fund diversion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

PhonePe Launches India-Focused Appstore To Take On Google Play

To incentivise developers, Indus Appstore won't levy app listing fees for one year, until April 1, 2025.

How Novelis Share Sale Would Unlock Value For Hindalco

The shares are expected to be offered by Novelis' sole shareholder, Hindalco Industries. Novelis would not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by its sole shareholder.

Finance Ministry, Panel Discuss Easing KYC Norms, Curbing Unauthorised Lending Apps

The meeting comes at a time when the RBI has cracked down on Paytm Payments Bank over alleged lapses in customer verification.

Byju's Says $200 Million Rights Issue Fully Subscribed, Board Rejig Soon

The reach-out comes weeks after several investors, including Prosus, issued a notice for an extraordinary general meeting.

Fintech Personal Loan Disbursement Crosses Rs 50,000 Crore In September 2023

As of September 2023, fintech personal loan volume stood at 4.15 crore, with an outstanding value of Rs 55,353 crore.

