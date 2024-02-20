Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 20

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
The top court held Anil Masih guilty of serious misdemeanor in his role and capacity as the presiding officer for making 'deliberate efforts to deface the eight ballot papers'.
On Jan. 22, the merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Group's India unit was called off, causing a significant loss in the former's stock price.
While the resultant loan growth can be 'a tad lower', replacement of high-cost liabilities will boost margin and profitability, says Bernstein.
The Department of Financial Services will conduct this meeting with fintech startups in Delhi either on Monday or Tuesday, people close to the developments told NDTV Profit.
Whirlpool India Ltd.'s 3.13 crore shares were sold on BSE, PTI reported.
The shares ended at a premium of 192.72% over the IPO price and gained 4.99% from its listing price to end at Rs 442 apiece.
Rural economy though showing signs of recovery is still in the woods as farm incomes were hit by erratic monsoon and high inflation.
