Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 20

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 07:00 PM IST, 20 Feb 2024

Chandigarh Mayoral Polls: Supreme Court Declares AAP Candidate Winner

The top court held Anil Masih guilty of serious misdemeanor in his role and capacity as the presiding officer for making 'deliberate efforts to deface the eight ballot papers'.

Zee Entertainment Hits 15% Upper Circuit On Sony Deal Revival Talks

On Jan. 22, the merger between Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Sony Group's India unit was called off, causing a significant loss in the former's stock price.

HDFC Bank To Prioritise Profit Over Loan Growth, Say Brokerages

While the resultant loan growth can be 'a tad lower', replacement of high-cost liabilities will boost margin and profitability, says Bernstein.

Paytm Crisis: Finance Minister To Meet Fintech Startups Next Week

The Department of Financial Services will conduct this meeting with fintech startups in Delhi either on Monday or Tuesday, people close to the developments told NDTV Profit.

Whirlpool India Shares Fall Over 4% Following Multiple Large Trade

Whirlpool India Ltd.'s 3.13 crore shares were sold on BSE, PTI reported.

Vibhor Steel Tubes Remains In Upper Circuit After 192% Rise Against IPO Price

The shares ended at a premium of 192.72% over the IPO price and gained 4.99% from its listing price to end at Rs 442 apiece.

Rural Economy Subdued But Showing Signs Of Revival: Q3 Earnings Commentary

Rural economy though showing signs of recovery is still in the woods as farm incomes were hit by erratic monsoon and high inflation.

