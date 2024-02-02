Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 2

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 08:45 PM IST, 02 Feb 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman's First Budget Interview: Here Are The Key Highlights

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talks about fiscal discipline, subsidies, capex and more in an exclusive interview to NDTV Profit.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Paytm Payments Bank's Inadequate KYC Prompted RBI Crackdown — Exclusive

Transactions routed through the parent app raised data privacy concerns.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Tata Motors Q3 Results: Profit More Than Doubles, Beats Estimates

The automaker's consolidated net profit increased 138% to Rs 7,025 crore.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

IndiGo Q3 Results: Profit Rises 19%, Beats Estimates

The airline carried 2.75 crore passengers in the December quarter, a jump of 23% over the same period last fiscal.

Photo Credit: IndiGo/Instagram

 Tap To Read

UPI Payments Go Live In France

Eiffel Tower will be the first merchant in France to use UPI, with the service expected to be extended to other merchants in the tourism and retail spaces soon.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

UPL Q3 Results: Reports Loss, Misses Estimates

UPL's Q3 revenue was down 27.7% at Rs 9,887 crore as against Rs 13,679 crore over the same period last year.

Photo Credit: UPL website

 Tap To Read

FPIs Turn Net Buyers After A Day

Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 70.7 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 2

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 1

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Feb. 1
Go To Homepage