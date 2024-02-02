Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 2

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talks about fiscal discipline, subsidies, capex and more in an exclusive interview to NDTV Profit.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Transactions routed through the parent app raised data privacy concerns.
Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit
The automaker's consolidated net profit increased 138% to Rs 7,025 crore.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
The airline carried 2.75 crore passengers in the December quarter, a jump of 23% over the same period last fiscal.
Photo Credit: IndiGo/Instagram
Eiffel Tower will be the first merchant in France to use UPI, with the service expected to be extended to other merchants in the tourism and retail spaces soon.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
UPL's Q3 revenue was down 27.7% at Rs 9,887 crore as against Rs 13,679 crore over the same period last year.
Photo Credit: UPL website
Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 70.7 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational