Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 16

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 07:56 PM IST, 16 Feb 2024

RBI Extends Deadline For Paytm Payments Bank Restrictions To March 15

The update comes in response to queries raised by members of the public on the stringent curbs imposed on Paytm Payments Bank on Jan. 31.

SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh, Busy Bee Airways Submit Joint Bid For Go First

The collaboration will lead to improved cost management, revenue growth and a stronger position in the market, SpiceJet said.

SBI Asked RBI To Reduce CRR On Green Deposits: Chairman

The bank has also asked the central bank to nudge and help the banking system, Dinesh Kumar Khara said.

BPCL Upgraded To 'Buy' As Jefferies Sees 36% Upside On Stable Oil Prices

BPCL offers the largest margin of safety when compared to its peak cycle multiple, Jefferies says.

Indian Gold Imports Moderate As Duty Margin Closes And Seasonal Highs Correct

Sequentially, gold imports have been moderating since the monthly jump in October 2023.

Tata Power Gets Letter Of Intent To Buy Jalpura Khurja Project For Rs 838 Crore

The commercial operation will begin 18 months from the date of acquisition of the project special purpose vehicle.

Mahindra Group Firing On All Cylinders, Execution Is Key: CEO Anish Shah

Mahindra's various businesses—from real estate to logistics and hospitality—clocked growth in the October-December quarter.

