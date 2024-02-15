Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 15

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 08:58 PM IST, 15 Feb 2024

Supreme Court Unanimously Strikes Down Electoral Bonds Scheme, Holds It Unconstitutional

The top court has directed the State Bank of India to share details pertaining to these bonds with the Election Commission, which should publish the information on its website by March 13.

Photo Credit: PBNS/Twitter

RBI Asks Visa To Halt Commercial Card-Based Business Payments

Industry insiders say concerns stem from inability to track the end beneficiary in case of credit and debit cards provided by employers to specific employees for travel bookings to vendor payments.

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

India Banks' Lending Growth May Moderate, Deposit Push To Squeeze Margins: S&P Report

The agency expects system-level credit growth to moderate to 14% in FY25.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Shipping Corporation Of India’s Non-Core Assets Are Worth Twice Their Book Value

The soon-to-be listed company’s non-core assets are cumulatively valued at Rs 4,929 crore.

Photo Credit: william william/Unsplash

Subramanian Swamy Alleges Axis Bank Made Rs 5,100-Crore Unjust Gains In Max Life Share Deals

Swamy claims these transactions were conducted in a non-transparent manner, violating IRDAI directives.

Photo Credit: Subramanian Swamy/X.com

UPL Corp Gets 'BB+' Downgrade From Fitch Ratings, Outlook Negative

The company's leverage will improve materially over the next three years, on strong underlying demand and supply rationalisation in China, it said.

Photo Credit: UPL/X.com

Merchandise Trade Deficit Narrows To Nine-Month Low Of $17.5 Billion In January

The trade gap narrowed to $17.5 billion in January, as compared with $19.8 billion in December, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

