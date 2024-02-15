Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 15

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
The top court has directed the State Bank of India to share details pertaining to these bonds with the Election Commission, which should publish the information on its website by March 13.
Industry insiders say concerns stem from inability to track the end beneficiary in case of credit and debit cards provided by employers to specific employees for travel bookings to vendor payments.
The agency expects system-level credit growth to moderate to 14% in FY25.
The soon-to-be listed company’s non-core assets are cumulatively valued at Rs 4,929 crore.
Swamy claims these transactions were conducted in a non-transparent manner, violating IRDAI directives.
The company's leverage will improve materially over the next three years, on strong underlying demand and supply rationalisation in China, it said.
The trade gap narrowed to $17.5 billion in January, as compared with $19.8 billion in December, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
