Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 14

Competition is likely to intensify for Zee, with potential consolidation, following the termination of its merger with Sony Group's India entity, Citi said.
Mobius' portfolio currently has 25% exposure to India, and he expects this allocation to increase in the future.
The outperformance of PSUs, according to the brokerage, is due to earnings per share upgrade and return on equity improvement.
While Bajaj-Triumph and Hero-Harley continue to nibble at Royal Enfield's market share in the bread-and-butter 350 cc class, the motorcycle-maker is looking to up the game to 450-650 cc segment.
The Wholesale Price Index accelerated 0.27% during January, as compared with 0.73% in December, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.
Net profit of the Mumbai-based automaker rose 60.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,454 crore, on the back of revenue that grew 16% to Rs 25,642.4 crore in the three months ended December.
Earlier, both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange scheduled this special session on Jan. 20.
