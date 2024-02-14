Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 14

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 07:29 PM IST, 14 Feb 2024

Zee Entertainment's Target Price Cut On Bleak Recovery Outlook

Competition is likely to intensify for Zee, with potential consolidation, following the termination of its merger with Sony Group's India entity, Citi said.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Mark Mobius Says India Next Promising Destination For Investors Amid Caution Towards China

Mobius' portfolio currently has 25% exposure to India, and he expects this allocation to increase in the future.

Photo Credit: Mobius Capital Partners official website

Jefferies Positive On PSU Stocks Despite 40% Discount To Nifty

The outperformance of PSUs, according to the brokerage, is due to earnings per share upgrade and return on equity improvement.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Eicher Motors Q3 Review: The Ride Ahead Is Bumpier For Royal Enfield

While Bajaj-Triumph and Hero-Harley continue to nibble at Royal Enfield's market share in the bread-and-butter 350 cc class, the motorcycle-maker is looking to up the game to 450-650 cc segment.

Photo Credit: pexels/ Sai Krishna

India's Wholesale Inflation Eases To A Three-Month Low Of 0.27% In January

The Wholesale Price Index accelerated 0.27% during January, as compared with 0.73% in December, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Representational

M&M Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 61% As SUV Sales Surge To Highest Ever

Net profit of the Mumbai-based automaker rose 60.6% year-on-year to Rs 2,454 crore, on the back of revenue that grew 16% to Rs 25,642.4 crore in the three months ended December.

Photo Credit: Mahindra amp Mahindra/Facebook

NSE, BSE To Hold Special Session On March 2 For Disaster Recovery Site Switchover

Earlier, both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange scheduled this special session on Jan. 20.

Photo Credit: Reuters

