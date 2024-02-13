Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 13

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 06:36 PM IST, 13 Feb 2024

RIL Becomes First Indian Company To Cross Rs 20 Lakh Crore In Market Capitalisation

The stock advanced as much as 1.83% to hit a record high of Rs 2,958 apiece. It has risen 39.54% in the past 12 months.

Photo Credit: Reliance Industries Ltd. logo/Website

Paytm Stares At Customer Exodus After RBI Curbs On Payments Bank, Says Macquarie's Suresh Ganapathy

A customer exodus from the payments bank would necessitate lenders to reassess their decisions and relationships with parent One97 Communications, says Ganapathy.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit

Bandhan Bank Clarifies On Audit Of Credit Guarantee Portfolios

The total claimed amount so far is much lower than the maximum eligible amount, the bank said.

Photo Credit: Banks website

Hindalco Q3 Results: Profit Rises 71%, Misses Estimates On Impairment Loss

The aluminium producer's net profit saw a 71.1% increase year-on-year to Rs 2,331 crore in the October-December quarter.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Oil India Q3 Results: Profit Up 3.12% On Higher Sales

The net profit of the state-run explorer increased 3.12% to Rs 2,607.7 crore in the quarter ended December.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Red Sea Crisis: Indian Basmati, Grape Exports Impacted, Says Industry Body

However, exports to India's bigger markets, such as the Gulf countries, aren't seeing much impact.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Tata Motors Reduces EV Prices By Up To Rs 1.2 Lakh As Battery Prices Fall

Nexon.ev will get a price reduction of up to Rs 1.2 lakh, while Tiago.ev's price will reduce up to Rs 70,000.

Photo Credit: Company website

