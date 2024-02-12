Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 12

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 08:23 PM IST, 12 Feb 2024

India's CPI Inflation Falls To Three-Month Low Of 5.1% In January

Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2)% for the fifth straight month.

Paytm Awaits Government Nod For Investment In Paytm Payments Services

In 2022, the Reserve Bank of India had refused to approve Paytm Payments Services' application for payment aggregator licence.

Bond Yields To Soften With Moderating Inflation, Says RBI Governor

Shaktikanta Das says the 10-year bond yields had moderated to the range of 7.17–7.18% from 7.3–7.4% earlier.

IIP: India's Industrial Output Grows 3.8% In December

The Index of Industrial Production grew 3.8% in December, as compared with a revised estimate of 2.4% in November.

Serum Institute, NSE Most Valuable Unlisted Companies, Says Report

Incred Finance and Bengaluru-based gaming company Gameskraft were among the new entrants to the list.

Coal India Declares Interim Dividend Of Rs 5.25 Per Share

The company has fixed Feb. 24 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders.

Bharat Forge Shares Tumble 15% On Weak Growth Momentum

The stock fell as much as 15% during the day to Rs 1,116.95 apiece on the NSE.

