Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 12

Consumer price inflation remains within the central bank's tolerance band of 4 (+/- 2)% for the fifth straight month.
In 2022, the Reserve Bank of India had refused to approve Paytm Payments Services' application for payment aggregator licence.
Shaktikanta Das says the 10-year bond yields had moderated to the range of 7.17–7.18% from 7.3–7.4% earlier.
The Index of Industrial Production grew 3.8% in December, as compared with a revised estimate of 2.4% in November.
Incred Finance and Bengaluru-based gaming company Gameskraft were among the new entrants to the list.
The company has fixed Feb. 24 as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders.
The stock fell as much as 15% during the day to Rs 1,116.95 apiece on the NSE.
