Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Feb. 1

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 07:45 PM IST, 01 Feb 2024

Budget 2024 Highlights: Here Are The 5 Key Takeaways From Sitharaman's Speech

Sitharaman offered a glimpse of the government's roadmap for FY25 and beyond.

Nirmala Sitharaman/X

RBI's Paytm Payments Bank Crackdown May Be Precursor To Revoking Licence: Exclusive

The payments bank is allowed to approach the regulator for remedial measures.

Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit

Budget 2024: Government Sets FY25 Fiscal Deficit Target At 5.1%, FY24 Revised To 5.8%

The government had estimated gross borrowings at Rs 15.4 lakh crore in the current fiscal.

Byju's Major Investors Call For Byju Raveendran, Family's Ouster From Board

Byju's board comprises Byju Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath and brother Riju Raveendran.

Buyjus Company Website

FPIs Turn Net Sellers After A Day

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 1,879.6 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE.

Auto Sales In January 2024: Hero MotoCorp's Sales Rise 22% On Strong Domestic Market

Here's a look at how Indian automakers' sales fared in the month gone by.

Adani Enterprises Q3 Results: Profit More Than Doubles On Higher Margin

The net profit of billionaire Gautam Adani-led coal to aviation company rose 166% to Rs 1,972.8 crore in the quarter ended December.

