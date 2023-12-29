Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 29

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 07:14 PM IST, 29 Dec 2023

HUL Faces Distributors' Ire For Margin Cuts

The strategy raises concerns about fair business practices and may jeopardise the entire distribution network, the AICPDF says.

Photo Credit: Sesa Sen/BQ Prime

Zoomcar Completes Merger With Innovative International, To Trade On Nasdaq

This marks the beginning of an important new phase in Zoomcar's growth, CEO Greg Moran says.

Photo Credit: Zoomcar

Eight Core Industries Grew At Slowest Pace In Six Months In November

The index of eight core industries rose 7.8% in November, after gaining 12% year-on-year in October.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Tata Motors Shares Surge Nearly 7% To Lifetime High

The stock rose as much as 6.5% during the day to Rs 802.90 apiece on the NSE.

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

Adani, IHC Tie-Up To Boost India's Green, Digital Transformation, Say Top Executives

Adani Energy Solutions subsidiary and Esyasoft will set up a smart metering joint venture, while Adani Global and Sirius have agreed to partner on technologies like AI.

Photo Credit: Amit Dave/Reuters

Power Mech Shares Jump On Rs 2,192-Crore Order Wins

The company received two orders worth Rs 1,517.6 crore and Rs 674.8 crore. The period for execution of both is five years.

Photo Credit: Company website

Waaree Energies Files Draft IPO Papers

The IPO will be a mix of fresh issue worth Rs 3,000 crore and an offer for sale of 32 lakh shares.

