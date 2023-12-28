Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 28

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 07:35 PM IST, 28 Dec 2023

Bank NPAs May Rise To 4.4% Under Severe Stress, Finds RBI Report

Under severe stress, the gross NPA ratio of public sector banks may rise to 5.1% by September 2024, while at private banks it may rise to 3.6%, the report showed.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

FirstCry Files Draft Papers With SEBI For IPO

The unicorn plans to sell fresh equity shares worth Rs 1,816 crore, with an offer for sale of 5.44 crore shares.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Private Capex More Measured Than Before, Says Axis Bank's Rajiv Anand

Here's why the bank's deputy MD is less concerned about major corporate credit risk in the near future.

Photo Credit: markets

Akasa May Be Trying To Grow 'Too Fast, Too Soon'

Pilot resignations, dipping market share and tough competition are enough to keep any management on its toes.

Photo Credit: Press release

Gensol Engineering Expects Revenue To Grow Tenfold By 2025–26: Chairperson

In the EPC business, Gensol expects to triple the revenue in the next three years.

Photo Credit: Company Website

Greenpanel Industries Shares Soar 13% To 52-Week High After Large Trade

Intraday, on the NSE, the stock jumped to Rs 443.50 apiece, the highest since Sept. 21, 2022.

Photo Credit: Greenpanel Industries website

