Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 27
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.
Bank Frauds More Than Double But Amount Involved Falls 85%, Says RBI
Bank Frauds More Than Double But Amount Involved Falls 85%, Says RBI
The value of frauds between April and September this year fell 85% year-on-year to Rs 2,642 crore.
RBI headquarters in Mumbai (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Current Account Deficit To Widen In Q3, Rupee To Remain Rangebound, Say Economists
CAD as a share of the GDP is likely to worsen in Q3, with a wider goods deficit led by high imports due to the festive season, said Emkay Global's Madhavi Arora.
Indian rupee banknotes. (Source: Rupixen/Unsplash)
After A Muted 2023, Consumer Goods Makers Say New Year Offers Hope
Analysts say 2024 will likely be a tale of two halves—pre-elections and post polls.
(Source: Unsplash/Representational)
Wipro Files Case Against Former CFO Jatin Dalal After Move To Cognizant
Wipro has been mired by a senior-level exodus since CEO Thierry Delaporte took the helm in July 2020 and effected restructuring.
Jatin Dalal (Source: Cognizant website)
GMR Group Among Bidders For $3-Billion Manila Airport Upgrade Project
The project involves upgrading of terminals, increasing capacity to over 6 crore passengers annually, and technology upgrades.
Interior view of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad GMR. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
Cabinet Hikes 2024 Milling Copra MSP By Rs 300
The MSP for milling copra has been fixed at Rs 11,160 per quintal, while that for ball copra is Rs 12,000 per quintal.
(Image source: Unsplash/ Representational)
UltraTech Market Cap Surpasses Rs 3 Lakh Crore As Shares Hit All-Time High
The stock rose as much as 4.51% during the day to Rs 10,470 apiece on the NSE.
UltraTech Cement bags. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)