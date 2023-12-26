Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 26

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 08:04 PM IST, 26 Dec 2023

Adani Family To Infuse Rs 9,350 Crore In Adani Green As Group Ends 2023 On Strong Note

The equity investment by the promoters will be used to pare debt and fund capital expenditure.

Photo Credit: Adani Group

 Tap To Read

India’s Current Account Deficit Narrows To 1% Of The GDP In Q2

The current account deficit continued to narrow in the July–September quarter amid a lower merchandise trade deficit coupled with robust service exports.

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Underperforming Large-Cap Stocks To See Resurgence: Analysts

Some of the banking stocks that had underperformed for most of the year are also taking leadership positions, Aditya Agarwala, head of research and investment at Invest4Edu Pvt., said.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

FPI Inflows In December Second Highest Ever At Rs 57,000 Crore So Far

Foreign investors have bought Indian equities worth Rs 1,62,285 crore so far this year.

Photo Credit: Katie Harp/Unsplash/Representational

 Tap To Read

Bournvita Row: 'FoodPharmer' Declares Victory Over Mondelez

Bournvita came under fire in April, when Revant Himatsingka started posting videos on packaged foods that he believed were misleading.

Photo Credit: X account ofRevant Himatsingka

 Tap to Read

RBI Raises Concerns On RBL Bank-Bajaj Finserv Co-Branded Credit Card

The regulator has granted a one-year extension to the partnership against the two years sought by the non-bank lender.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

The Mutual Fund Show: Invest In Small And Mid-Cap Schemes For Long-Term, Say Financial Advisers

Experts suggest setting the expectations right, stressing on the need to have a time frame of 10-15 years.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers - Dec. 26

Mumbai's Christmas Fever: 5 Things To Do & Places To Visit

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 22
Go To Homepage