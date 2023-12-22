Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 22

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 07:51 PM IST, 22 Dec 2023

From Adani Ports To Delhivery: UBS Initiates Coverage On Logistics Stocks

UBS initiated coverage on Adani Ports with a "neutral" rating and a target price of Rs 1,175.

Government Releases Rs 72,961 Crore Additional Tax Devolution Share To States

The installment will be followed by another equivalent share on Jan. 10, 2024, the Finance Ministry said in a release.

Fitch Says Better Profitability At Indian Corporates To Support Rating Headroom

India's rising infrastructure spend will also boost steel demand. Car sales will continue to rise, it says.

'Madness Of The Markets' Prompts Aequitas To Suspend Inflow Into Funds

IPOs are being oversubscribed 150-250 times and small caps have risen five times, but profitability has not increased at that rate, CIO Siddhartha Bhaiya says.

SAT Allows Lenders To Use Pledged Shares In Karvy Stock Broking Case

When someone is given legal right to a property through valid pledge, that right becomes attached to the property, the SAT says.

NCLT Defers Hearing For BCCI's Insolvency Plea Against Byju's

The tribunal had previously issued a formal notice to the edtech, following initiation of insolvency proceedings by the BCCI.

IIFL Finance Shares Fall To Over Five-Month Low After Multiple Large Trades

On the NSE, the stock dropped as much as 7.21% during the day to Rs 552.25 apiece, the lowest since July 14.

