Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 22

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.
UBS initiated coverage on Adani Ports with a "neutral" rating and a target price of Rs 1,175.
Photo Credit: Adani Ports official website
The installment will be followed by another equivalent share on Jan. 10, 2024, the Finance Ministry said in a release.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
India's rising infrastructure spend will also boost steel demand. Car sales will continue to rise, it says.
IPOs are being oversubscribed 150-250 times and small caps have risen five times, but profitability has not increased at that rate, CIO Siddhartha Bhaiya says.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
When someone is given legal right to a property through valid pledge, that right becomes attached to the property, the SAT says.
Photo Credit: Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash
The tribunal had previously issued a formal notice to the edtech, following initiation of insolvency proceedings by the BCCI.
Photo Credit: Company website
On the NSE, the stock dropped as much as 7.21% during the day to Rs 552.25 apiece, the lowest since July 14.
Photo Credit: X.com/Company logo