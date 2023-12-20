Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 20

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.
The benchmark indices saw a sharp selloff in the last two hours on Wednesday after hitting new lifetime highs at open.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
SEBI had barred Future Retail from accessing the securities market, directing it to disgorge unlawful gains and imposed penalties.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Category 2 AIFs will most likely be hit due to these norms since they tend to have lender participation, says Eshwar Karra of Kotak Special Situations Fund.
Photo Credit: BQ Prime
The company is sitting on a Rs 6,340-crore order book, which is the highest ever in its history, Neerad Sharma said.
Photo Credit: Company website
'I don’t think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries,' Modi says.
Photo Credit: Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters
Apart from other stock selection processes, it is important to monitor the business cycles, Kothari said.
Photo Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya/ Unsplash Representational
Arasan Infra Two Ltd. was incorporated in Ahmedabad with an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh each.
Photo Credit: Canva/Representational