Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 20

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 06:55 PM IST, 20 Dec 2023

Markets Seeing Healthy Correction, Don't Be In A Hurry To Buy, Say Analysts

The benchmark indices saw a sharp selloff in the last two hours on Wednesday after hitting new lifetime highs at open.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

Future Retail Insider Trading Case: SAT Overturns SEBI Decision

SEBI had barred Future Retail from accessing the securities market, directing it to disgorge unlawful gains and imposed penalties.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

AIFs Want Clarity From RBI On New Norms To Curb Evergreening

Category 2 AIFs will most likely be hit due to these norms since they tend to have lender participation, says Eshwar Karra of Kotak Special Situations Fund.

Photo Credit: BQ Prime

 Tp To Read

NCC Has Achieved 80% Of Order Flow Guidance, Says Strategy Head

The company is sitting on a Rs 6,340-crore order book, which is the highest ever in its history, Neerad Sharma said.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

Modi Says India Will 'Look Into' Assassination Plot Allegations Levelled By U.S.

'I don’t think it is appropriate to link a few incidents with diplomatic relations between the two countries,' Modi says.

Photo Credit: Ritzau Scanpix/Reuters

 Tap To Read

Focus On Consistent Returns Over Quick Alpha, Says AlfAccurate's Rajesh Kothari

Apart from other stock selection processes, it is important to monitor the business cycles, Kothari said.

Photo Credit: Towfiqu barbhuiya/ Unsplash Representational

 Tap To Read

Adani Energy Incorporates New Unit For Power Transmission Services

Arasan Infra Two Ltd. was incorporated in Ahmedabad with an authorised and paid-up share capital of Rs 1 lakh each.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 20

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 19

7 Most Expensive Players In The History Of IPL
Go To Homepage