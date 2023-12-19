Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 19

Accenture Q1 Results: Revenue Misses Estimates, FY24 Guidance Maintained

Accenture’s revenue rose 3% YoY to $16.22 billion in the first quarter ended November. It expects its top-line to grow at 2-5% in FY24, but sees its second quarter growth at -2% to 2%.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit