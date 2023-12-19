Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 19

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 07:56 PM IST, 19 Dec 2023

RBI Tells Lenders To Exit AIFs Investing In Debtor Firms

RBI tightens screws on lender arrangements with alternative investment funds.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

Byju's FY22 Consolidated Revenue Misses Guidance, Loss Swells To Over Rs 8,000 Crore

Byju's aggressive pandemic-era expansion started weighing down its business from the very next year as the bets didn't pay off the way it had expected.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

Supreme Court Eases Burden On Taxpayers Facing Input Tax Credit Mismatch

If a seller fails to pay the tax, the government should recover it from the seller itself, the court has upheld.

Photo Credit: Canva

 Tap To Read

Blackstone Plans Exit From Embassy Office Parks REIT Via Mega Block Deal

Blackstone had made a partial exit from Embassy REIT in September last year.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

Warburg Affiliate Pares Stake In Apollo Tyres For Rs 1,281 Crore

The shares were bought and sold at Rs 448.35 apiece, according to bulk deal data from the BSE.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

Accenture Q1 Results: Revenue Misses Estimates, FY24 Guidance Maintained

Accenture’s revenue rose 3% YoY to $16.22 billion in the first quarter ended November. It expects its top-line to grow at 2-5% in FY24, but sees its second quarter growth at -2% to 2%.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Electric Bus Sales Share To Double In Next Fiscal, Says CRISIL Ratings

Government push for decarbonising public transport and lowering the overall cost of owning an electric bus will help boost sales, it said.

Photo Credit: X.com

 Tap To Read

More Stories

7 Most Expensive Players In The History Of IPL

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Dec. 19

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 18
Go To Homepage