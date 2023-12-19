Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 19

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.
RBI tightens screws on lender arrangements with alternative investment funds.
Byju's aggressive pandemic-era expansion started weighing down its business from the very next year as the bets didn't pay off the way it had expected.
If a seller fails to pay the tax, the government should recover it from the seller itself, the court has upheld.
Blackstone had made a partial exit from Embassy REIT in September last year.
The shares were bought and sold at Rs 448.35 apiece, according to bulk deal data from the BSE.
Accenture’s revenue rose 3% YoY to $16.22 billion in the first quarter ended November. It expects its top-line to grow at 2-5% in FY24, but sees its second quarter growth at -2% to 2%.
Government push for decarbonising public transport and lowering the overall cost of owning an electric bus will help boost sales, it said.
