Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Dec. 18
TCS Transforms Swiss Post-Trade Market Infrastructure Of SIX Group
TCS has modernised the clearing, settlement and custody platform of the operator of the Swiss and Spanish stock exchanges, paving the way for its global business growth.
A building in TCS campus. (Photo: Company)
UCO Bank Recovers 86% Of Funds Erroneously Credited On IMPS
The surprise transfer of the amount was apparently a result of a technical glitch in the bank's IMPS payment channel.
UCO Bank ATM in Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit).
Vedanta Approves Rs 4,089-Crore Second Interim Dividend At Rs 11 Per Share
The mining giant had paid this fiscal's first interim dividend of Rs 18.5 apiece in May that cost it Rs 6,877 crore.
Signage of Vedanta Ltd. outside its office building. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
SEBI Plan To Cut Corporate Bond Face Value May Not Immediately Lure Retail Investors
The move may not immediately deepen public listed debt market as bonds are slightly illiquid, and there is credit risk attached.
The SEBI logo in Mumbai. (Photograph: NDTV Profit)
Sun Pharma Market Cap Surpasses Rs 3 Lakh Crore As Shares Hit Record
Year-to-date, Sun Pharma's share price has surged 25.1%, while the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 rose over 18.3%.
(Source: Canva/Representational)
Noise Raises Maiden Funding Round From Bose Corp
The deal with Bose will help Noise with 'innovation in the audio space' and strengthen research and design.
Amit and Gaurav Khatri, co-founders of Noise. (Source: Company)
Nestle Sets Jan. 5 As Record Date For Stock Split
This is the first-ever stock split for the fast-moving consumer goods major.
(Source: Company logo/ Facebook)