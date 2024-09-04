Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept 4

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday

Updated On 07:07 PM IST, 04 Sep 2024

Valuing Raymond Lifestyle: Wedding, Ethnic Business To Drive Value Creation Upon Listing

The consumer lifestyle business gets nearly 36% of its revenue from the segment.

Photo Credit: Company website

Services PMI Rises To 60.9 In August, Charge Inflation Recedes

At 60.7, the HSBC India Composite Output Index matched July's reading and, therefore, remained comfortably above its long-run average of 54.6.

Photo Credit: Freepik

SpiceJet's Ajay Singh Plans To Offload 10% Stake In Rs 3,000-Crore QIP

SpiceJet will conduct roadshows in Mumbai, Hong Kong and Singapore to woo institutional investors for the QIP.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

FAME-III Rollout In A Couple Of Months Time, Says Minister HD Kumaraswamy

There are still some challenges for FAME-III, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy says, and there are learnings from the FAME-I and FAME-II schemes.

Photo Credit: @hdkumaraswamy/x

IndiGo Enhances Safety Measures For Flights To Kathmandu

The company has launched Required Navigation Performance Authorization Required, enabling the pilots to navigate the complex terrain surrounding Kathmandu Valley with precision.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit.

Air India Starts Construction Of Maintenance, Repair, And Overhaul Facility In Bengaluru

The MRO will feature a mega hangar to accommodate wide-body and narrow-body aircraft under a single roof for base maintenance.

Photo Credit: Company

McDonald's India Launches Multi-Millet Bun Across Western and Southern Regions

Franchisee operator Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is expecting a much better second half, on the back of higher footfalls and orders during the festive season.

Photo Credit: Maitri Seth/NDTV Profit

