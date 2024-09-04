Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept 4

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday
The consumer lifestyle business gets nearly 36% of its revenue from the segment.
Photo Credit: Company website
At 60.7, the HSBC India Composite Output Index matched July's reading and, therefore, remained comfortably above its long-run average of 54.6.
Photo Credit: Freepik
SpiceJet will conduct roadshows in Mumbai, Hong Kong and Singapore to woo institutional investors for the QIP.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
There are still some challenges for FAME-III, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy says, and there are learnings from the FAME-I and FAME-II schemes.
Photo Credit: @hdkumaraswamy/x
The company has launched Required Navigation Performance Authorization Required, enabling the pilots to navigate the complex terrain surrounding Kathmandu Valley with precision.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit.
The MRO will feature a mega hangar to accommodate wide-body and narrow-body aircraft under a single roof for base maintenance.
Photo Credit: Company
Franchisee operator Westlife Foodworld Ltd. is expecting a much better second half, on the back of higher footfalls and orders during the festive season.
Photo Credit: Maitri Seth/NDTV Profit