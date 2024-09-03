Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 3

Photo Credit: Usha Kunji / NDTV Profit
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.
India needs to diversify its exports and increase its participation in Global Value Chains, World Bank said.
Photo Credit: Envato
Users can scan documents directly using their phone camera or upload an image from their gallery, with the app recognising the content and initiating relevant actions automatically.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
The company plans to open 100 new Jawa Yezdi stores in the upcoming festive season.
Photo Credit: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit
The US-based entity had filed for bankruptcy in January.
Photo Credit: Envato
Urban Company is a shareholder in MyGate, having invested Rs 100 crore in November 2022 along with Acko.
Photo Credit: Company
The journey of the last 17 years has shown strong growth, indicating that 'our existing licences more than sufficed for us to be able to drive whatever reasonable growth going forward', he said.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
The platform will enable wealth managers increase operational efficiency by two to four times, Executive Chairman Satyen Patel said.
Photo Credit: Freepik