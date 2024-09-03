Photo Credit: Usha Kunji / NDTV Profit

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept. 3

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 06:25 PM IST, 03 Sep 2024

World Bank Sees India GDP Growing At 7% This Fiscal

India needs to diversify its exports and increase its participation in Global Value Chains, World Bank said.

Air India Mobile App's New Feature To Give AI-Powered Real-Time Trip Updates

Users can scan documents directly using their phone camera or upload an image from their gallery, with the app recognising the content and initiating relevant actions automatically.

M&M's Classic Legends Launches Jawa 42 FJ 350 At Starting Price Of Rs 1.99 Lakh

The company plans to open 100 new Jawa Yezdi stores in the upcoming festive season.

Ebix Exits Bankruptcy As Eraaya Acquires Firm, Robin Raina To Continue At Helm

The US-based entity had filed for bankruptcy in January.

MyGate To Compete With Investor Urban Company With Smart Locks Foray

Urban Company is a shareholder in MyGate, having invested Rs 100 crore in November 2022 along with Acko.

Why Bajaj Finserv's Sanjiv Bajaj Does Not Need A Banking License

The journey of the last 17 years has shown strong growth, indicating that 'our existing licences more than sufficed for us to be able to drive whatever reasonable growth going forward', he said.

Eton Solutions Launches EtonGPT, Generative AI Platform For Family Offices

The platform will enable wealth managers increase operational efficiency by two to four times, Executive Chairman Satyen Patel said.

