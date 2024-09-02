Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept 2

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday
SEBI whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia suggested that SMEs opt for angel or venture funds as initial options before considering an IPO.
Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit
The joint venture agreement will be entered between the Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Four Ltd. and TotalEnergies Renewables Singapore Pte.
Photo Credit: Adani Green Energys official Instagram handle
However, the merger has already got approvals from the CCI and NCLT and the letter was issued prior to the final approval.
Photo Credit: Twitter.com/Disney
Prices of S-Presso LXI Petrol has been reduced by Rs 2,000 while the Alto K10 VXI Petrol is now cheaper by Rs 6,500, Maruti Suzuki says.
Photo Credit: Company
The Federal Director General highlighted that all recent cases have showed a history of travel to the Middle East.
Photo Credit: Freepik.
A key bottleneck persists on rollout of FAME-III EV subsidy scheme, that of registration of electric vehicles and dissemination of subsidy.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
As on August 31, Ola Electric had a market share of 31% in India's electric scooter market as against 20% and 19% for TVS and Bajaj Auto.
Photo Credit: Ola Electric/X