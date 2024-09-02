Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Sept 2

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday

Updated On 07:44 PM IST, 02 Sep 2024

SEBI To Soon Release Consultation Paper On SME Listing Process

SEBI whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia suggested that SMEs opt for angel or venture funds as initial options before considering an IPO.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

TotalEnergies To Further Invest $444 Mn In New Adani Green Joint Venture

The joint venture agreement will be entered between the Adani Renewable Energy Sixty Four Ltd. and TotalEnergies Renewables Singapore Pte.

Photo Credit: Adani Green Energys official Instagram handle

 Tap To Read

Previous CCI Letter Calling Reliance-Disney Merger Anti-Competitive Surfaces

However, the merger has already got approvals from the CCI and NCLT and the letter was issued prior to the final approval.

Photo Credit: Twitter.com/Disney

 Tap To Read

Maruti Suzuki Price Cut: Alto K10, S-Presso Get Cheaper Ahead Of Festive Season

Prices of S-Presso LXI Petrol has been reduced by Rs 2,000 while the Alto K10 VXI Petrol is now cheaper by Rs 6,500, Maruti Suzuki says.

Photo Credit: Company

 Tap To Read

Pakistan Reports Fifth Mpox Case, Peshawar Emerges As Epicentre

The Federal Director General highlighted that all recent cases have showed a history of travel to the Middle East.

Photo Credit: Freepik.

 Tap To Read

FAME-III EV Subsidy Scheme Likely By Mid-September In Festive Boost For EVs

A key bottleneck persists on rollout of FAME-III EV subsidy scheme, that of registration of electric vehicles and dissemination of subsidy.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Tap To Read

Ola Electric Clocks Lowest Monthly Sales Of 2024 As Rivals Catch Up

As on August 31, Ola Electric had a market share of 31% in India's electric scooter market as against 20% and 19% for TVS and Bajaj Auto.

Photo Credit: Ola Electric/X

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Sept 2

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug 30

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug 30
Go To Homepage