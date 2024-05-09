Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 9

Photo Credit: Canva
Important news, must read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.
SBI saw its net profit rise to Rs 20,968 crore during the fourth quarter, as compared with Rs 16,695 crore.
The public sector lender's standalone net profit rose 159% year-on-year to Rs 3,010.2 crore in the quarter-ended March.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the business community in Jharkhand to vote in the interest of the country, for the benefit of the nation, for good leadership and for it to be free of corruption.
There is need to raise awareness about the sourcing story and the Indian origin of McDonald's fries-to-burgers, Saurabh Kalra had said.
Net investment into equity and equity-linked schemes declined 16% over the previous month to Rs 18,917.1 crore in April, according to AMFI data.
The upcoming full budget is expected to face headwinds, such as volatility in global oil prices, geopolitical tensions and resuming global trade flows as recession fears recede.
The story goes back to 2019, when a woman’s private pictures were uploaded over several platforms like YouTube and pornographic sites, without her permission.
