Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 9

Important news, must read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 06:23 PM IST, 09 May 2024

SBI Q4 Results: Profit Up 24% On Higher Other Income, Lower Provisions

SBI saw its net profit rise to Rs 20,968 crore during the fourth quarter, as compared with Rs 16,695 crore.

Punjab National Bank Q4 Results: Profit More Than Doubles On Lower Provisions

The public sector lender's standalone net profit rose 159% year-on-year to Rs 3,010.2 crore in the quarter-ended March.

Jharkhand Needs Reforms, Restoration For Investor Confidence: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the business community in Jharkhand to vote in the interest of the country, for the benefit of the nation, for good leadership and for it to be free of corruption.

McDonald's India Braces For Sales Slump In FY25 As Backlash Lingers

There is need to raise awareness about the sourcing story and the Indian origin of McDonald's fries-to-burgers, Saurabh Kalra had said.

Mutual Funds See Highest-Ever Inflows In April, SIPs Continue Record Streak

Net investment into equity and equity-linked schemes declined 16% over the previous month to Rs 18,917.1 crore in April, according to AMFI data.

Government Fiscal Deficit Expected To Be Better Than Revised Target, Says Official

The upcoming full budget is expected to face headwinds, such as volatility in global oil prices, geopolitical tensions and resuming global trade flows as recession fears recede.

Private Images Leaked Online: What Assistance Can Google And Microsoft Offer?

The story goes back to 2019, when a woman’s private pictures were uploaded over several platforms like YouTube and pornographic sites, without her permission.

