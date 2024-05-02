Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 2

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 07:17 PM IST, 02 May 2024

Byju's Sales Staff To Get Paid Only Based On Weekly Revenue They Bring

"Since base salary has been suspended, you'll not receive any payout or salaries for the given period," the company said.

Photo Credit: Byjus website

 Tap To Read

Landmark Cars Enters Rajasthan With Honda Cars Dealerships

Landmark Cars currently operates 10 Honda Cars dealerships—nine across Gujarat and one in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Photo Credit: Company

 Tap To Read

Dabur Q4 Results: Profit Up 17%, Margin Expands

The Ayurvedic product maker's net profit rose 17% over the previous year to Rs 341 crore during the quarter-ended March 2024.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

Supreme Court Reserves One-Third SCBA Positions For Women

Three out of nine positions in the association's junior executive committee and two out of six positions in the senior executive committee will be reserved for women.

Photo Credit: Varun Gakhar/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Federal Bank Q4 Results: Profit Flat On Higher Operating Expenses

Net interest income, or core income, rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 2,195 crore.

Photo Credit: Company

 Tap To Read

Hyundai India Accounts For Nearly A Fourth Of Carmaker’s Global Sales

IPO-bound Hyundai India sold 63,701 units in April, accounting for nearly 25% of Hyundai Motor’s global sales outside of home country South Korea.

Photo Credit: Company

 IPO-bound Hyundai India sold 63,701 units in April, accounting for nearly 25% of Hyundai Motor’s global sales outside of home country South Korea.Tap To Read

EPFO Mulls Massive Digitisation Exercise, Expanding Auto Settlement Scope In Two Months

To reduce claims under the 'Rejected' category, claims that are returned requiring correction or are incomplete are proposed to be linked with the previous ones.

Photo Credit: EPFO Official Website

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 2

India's T20 World Cup Squad Revealed

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — April 30
Go To Homepage