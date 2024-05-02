Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 2

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
"Since base salary has been suspended, you'll not receive any payout or salaries for the given period," the company said.
Landmark Cars currently operates 10 Honda Cars dealerships—nine across Gujarat and one in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
The Ayurvedic product maker's net profit rose 17% over the previous year to Rs 341 crore during the quarter-ended March 2024.
Three out of nine positions in the association's junior executive committee and two out of six positions in the senior executive committee will be reserved for women.
Net interest income, or core income, rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 2,195 crore.
IPO-bound Hyundai India sold 63,701 units in April, accounting for nearly 25% of Hyundai Motor’s global sales outside of home country South Korea.
To reduce claims under the 'Rejected' category, claims that are returned requiring correction or are incomplete are proposed to be linked with the previous ones.
