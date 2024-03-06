Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 6

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 07:23 PM IST, 06 Mar 2024

IIFL Finance Has Stopped Top-Up Loans With Immediate Effect: Chairperson — NDTV Profit Exclusive

The RBI crackdown has had a significant impact on the non-bank lender's business, says Arun Kumar Purwar.

Photo Credit: Twitter

 Tap To Repeat

India Gold Prices May Touch Rs 72,000 As Rally Continues

The current rally is fueled by expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut spurred by easing price pressures within the U.S. economy.

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

 Tap To Read

Mahindra & Mahindra Promoter To Sell Stake Worth Up To Rs 1,832 Crore

Management consultancy firm Prudential Management held an 11.64% stake in Mahindra & Mahindra as of December 2023.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Tap To Read

RBI Asks Banks To Give Customers Option To Choose From Multiple Card Networks

Card issuers have also been asked not to enter into any arrangement with card networks that would stop them from availing the services of others.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape for NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

CCI Can Now Levy Penalty On Global Turnover Of Offenders

The amendment is set to come into effect from March 6.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ Source: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Byju's Investors File Caveats Before Supreme Court After NCLT's Rights Issue Order

A caveat ensures that the party filing it is heard when an appeal is heard by the court.

Photo Credit: Company

 Tap To Read

FPIs Turn Buyers In February But Financial Services Still Biggest Loser

Foreign investors have sold Indian equities worth Rs 17,845 crore so far this year till March 5.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 6

Realme 12 5G, Realme 12+ 5G Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Other Details

Nothing Phone (2a) Launched In India; Check Price, Specs, Sale Date And More
Go To Homepage