Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 28

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 08:53 PM IST, 28 Mar 2024

Government Accounts See Drop In Net Revenue In February Amid Three Shares Of Tax Transfer

The current levels of fiscal deficit come amid a dip in revenue receipts and continued capital expenditure.

Input-Cost Inflation Coming Back To Eat Into Consumer Goods Firms' Margins

Large companies generally have a hedging strategy to manage the price volatility.

GST: Crackdown Unearths Nearly Rs 20,000 Crore In Fake Input Tax Credit Claims

Such fake cases involve claims of ITC where there has been no real supply of goods or services, mostly through falsified invoicing.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Custody Extended: Full Details Of Today's Developments

The ED says Kejriwal has been giving evasive replies and hasn't provided the password/login credentials of the digital devices seized during a search at his premises.

T+0 Settlement Day One: 63 Members Participate, 329 Orders Placed

BSE and its clearing arm Indian Clearing Corp. successfully launched the beta version of T+0 settlement on Thursday.

HUL's Cost Auditor Steps Down Due To Conflict Of Interest

The vacancy will now be filled by the board of directors within the statutory timelines, the company said.

Auto And Financials Top Picks For Next Fiscal, Say Analysts

Benchmark equity indices pared some gains in the final hour of the session, but still managed to close the last week of the financial year over 1% higher.

Cloverdell Investment Sells IDFC First Bank Stake For Rs 1,195 Crore

The company sold 15.8 crore shares on the open market for Rs 75.24 per share, according to BSE data.

