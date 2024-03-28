Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 28

Photo Credit: Unsplash
The current levels of fiscal deficit come amid a dip in revenue receipts and continued capital expenditure.
Large companies generally have a hedging strategy to manage the price volatility.
Such fake cases involve claims of ITC where there has been no real supply of goods or services, mostly through falsified invoicing.
The ED says Kejriwal has been giving evasive replies and hasn't provided the password/login credentials of the digital devices seized during a search at his premises.
BSE and its clearing arm Indian Clearing Corp. successfully launched the beta version of T+0 settlement on Thursday.
The vacancy will now be filled by the board of directors within the statutory timelines, the company said.
Benchmark equity indices pared some gains in the final hour of the session, but still managed to close the last week of the financial year over 1% higher.
The company sold 15.8 crore shares on the open market for Rs 75.24 per share, according to BSE data.
