Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 27

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 07:54 PM IST, 27 Mar 2024

Bajaj Housing Finance Readies For IPO Worth $1 Billion — NDTV Profit Exclusive

The housing financier is expecting a valuation of around $10 billion.

T+0 Settlement Simplified: Impact On All Investors And Everything Else You Need To Know

NDTV Profit decodes the latest development and its impact on investors.

India Dominates Asian Peers With Highest Foreign Inflows In March

Apart from this, investments from domestic investors have hit a four-year high during the month.

Maruti Suzuki First Indian Automaker To Cross Rs 4 Lakh Crore In Market Cap

The stock rose as much as 3.85% during Wednesday's trade on the NSE.

ICICI Bank: Why Canvassing Shareholders For Subsidiary Delisting Caused A Fracas

Social media has been abuzz with complaints from ICICI Securities shareholders who have received calls from ICICI Bank officials.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: No Relief From Delhi High Court, Next Hearing On April 3

Kejriwal has challenged in Delhi High Court his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

Renault-Nissan To Invest $600-700 Million To Make India An Export Hub

Renault-Nissan aims to manufacture in India multiple powertrains, including those for hybrid cars, but not for electric vehicles as that's still a work in progress.

