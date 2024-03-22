Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 22

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Delhi Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge reserves the order on the ED application seeking 10 days custodial remand of CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. The order will be passed shortly.
Rupee depreciated 28 paise to close at Rs 83.43 against the U.S. dollar. It had closed at Rs 83.15 a dollar on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.
The outlook for food inflation has improved over the past couple of months, it says.
Among the top nine parties, bonds worth Rs 11,542 crore were redeemed, according to the data released.
The mentioned swap price is at a discount and could lead to a loss, it says.
Organised multi-branded retailers are expected to benefit the most from the decline in market shares of small and unbranded shoes in India as people lean more towards branded shoes, the brokerage said.
Shah has a positive outlook on the metal and pharma sectors for the long term.
