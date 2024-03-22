Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 22

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 07:56 PM IST, 22 Mar 2024

Delhi CM Arrest Live: Court Reserves Order On ED Plea To Get Custodial Remand Of Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge reserves the order on the ED application seeking 10 days custodial remand of CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. The order will be passed shortly.

Photo Credit: Official X handle

Rupee Ends At Record Closing Low Against U.S. Dollar

Rupee depreciated 28 paise to close at Rs 83.43 against the U.S. dollar. It had closed at Rs 83.15 a dollar on Thursday, according to Bloomberg data.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

February Economic Review: Promising Summer Sowing Raises Hope For Lower Food Prices

The outlook for food inflation has improved over the past couple of months, it says.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Electoral Bonds Data: These Are The Largest Donors To Political Parties

Among the top nine parties, bonds worth Rs 11,542 crore were redeemed, according to the data released.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Quantum Opposes ICICI Securities-ICICI Bank Merger Due To Potential Loss For Unitholderss

The mentioned swap price is at a discount and could lead to a loss, it says.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/ Source:NDTV Profit

Metro Brand Gets 'Buy', Bata 'Neutral' As Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage

Organised multi-branded retailers are expected to benefit the most from the decline in market shares of small and unbranded shoes in India as people lean more towards branded shoes, the brokerage said.

Photo Credit: Metro Brands Ltd. website

Pick Select SMIDs As Large Caps To See Further Cleanup: Goldilocks' Gautam Shah

Shah has a positive outlook on the metal and pharma sectors for the long term.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

