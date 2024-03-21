Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 21

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 09:03 PM IST, 21 Mar 2024

SEBI To Beta Test T+0 Settlement From March 28

The settlement cycle will be available from March 28 between 9:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Electoral Bonds: Election Commission Publishes Data That Can Match Donors With Parties

The data was submitted to the Commission earlier in the day by the State Bank of India, in line with the Supreme Court order.

Photo Credit: Wiki media Commons

 Tap To Read

RBI Lays Down Omnibus Framework For Self-Regulatory Entities

The framework will be common for all self-regulatory organizations, irrespective of the sector, it said.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape for NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

M&M, Adani Total Energies Sign MoU To Set Up EV Charging Infrastructure

Such steps will help India meet its climate-action goals and also reduce carbon emissions, says Adani Total Gas CEO.

Photo Credit: Press release

 Tap To Read

NCLT To Hear Shareholders' Petition Against Jindal Poly Films Over 'Mismanagement'

The shareholders have alleged undervalued asset sales by Jindal Poly, causing significant harm to the company and them.

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

 Tap To Read

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Steps Down As CSK Captain For Second Time; Ruturaj Gaikwad To Lead

Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament opener on March 22.

Photo Credit: X/@ChennaiIPL

 Tap To Read

Deposit War Among Lenders Set To Intensify, Says Emkay Global

With continued deposit rush at Indian banks, it's only expected to get more intense due to rising structural risks and high loan-to-deposit ratio issues.

Photo Credit: Freepik

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 21

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 20

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 20
Go To Homepage