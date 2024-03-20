Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 20

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.
The company welcomes newer competition in the auto and electric vehicle industry, he says.
Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki website
The nine-session losing streak is the longest since September 2001.
Photo Credit: Envato
Since it is an OFS, Bharti Hexacom will not receive any proceeds from the issue as it will go to the selling shareholder.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Adani Ports benefits from geographically diversified port locations, coupled with best-in-class operational efficiency, it says.
Photo Credit: APSEZ
The government has decided that the FCU will be the official fact-checking unit for the government's business.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The state-run housing finance company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for FY24.
Photo Credit: Company website
The affidavit states that a political controversy is sought to be created through the pleas challenging the legislation.
Photo Credit: Supreme Court of India website