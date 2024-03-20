Photo Credit: Unsplash/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 20

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 08:59 PM IST, 20 Mar 2024

Competition Helps Improve Products And Efficiency, Says Maruti Suzuki's Shashank Srivastava

The company welcomes newer competition in the auto and electric vehicle industry, he says.

Photo Credit: Maruti Suzuki website

Nifty Bank Records Worst Losing Streak In Over 20 Years

The nine-session losing streak is the longest since September 2001.

Photo Credit: Envato

Bharti Airtel Arm Hexacom Plans IPO Launch In Next Two Weeks

Since it is an OFS, Bharti Hexacom will not receive any proceeds from the issue as it will go to the selling shareholder.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Fitch Affirms 'BBB-' Rating On Adani Ports

Adani Ports benefits from geographically diversified port locations, coupled with best-in-class operational efficiency, it says.

Photo Credit: APSEZ

Government Notifies Fact Check Unit

The government has decided that the FCU will be the official fact-checking unit for the government's business.

Photo Credit: Freepik

HUDCO To Raise Rs 40,000 Crore Via Debt Next Fiscal For Infrastructure Financing

The state-run housing finance company also announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for FY24.

Photo Credit: Company website

Independence Of ECI Not Hinged On Judicial Presence In Selection Panel, Says Government

The affidavit states that a political controversy is sought to be created through the pleas challenging the legislation.

Photo Credit: Supreme Court of India website

