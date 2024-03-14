Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 14

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.
One97 Communications Ltd.-operated Paytm has been granted approval to become a third-party application provider.
Photo Credit: Paytm/Facebook
The move reflects the downside risks to IIFL Finance's franchise, profitability, and overall risk profile.
Photo Credit: Logo/ company website
Photo Credit: Freepik
The high court specified that Bloomberg had three days to comply with this order.
Photo Credit: Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash/Representational
In the current financial year, BEL has now accumulated orders totaling Rs 32,716.3 crore.
The selloff was bound to happen as markets do not follow only one trend, says market veteran Vijay Kedia.
Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
PGIM India Small Cap Fund and UTI Small Cap Fund showed the least decline amid small-cap schemes.
Photo Credit: Canva