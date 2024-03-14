Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 14

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 08:28 PM IST, 14 Mar 2024

Paytm Gets TPAP License From NPCI For UPI Payments

One97 Communications Ltd.-operated Paytm has been granted approval to become a third-party application provider.

IIFL Finance Put On Rating Watch Negative By Fitch Ratings

The move reflects the downside risks to IIFL Finance's franchise, profitability, and overall risk profile.

India's Wholesale Inflation Eases To 0.2% In February

Bloomberg Told To Remove Zee Article As Delhi HC Upholds Trial Court Order

The high court specified that Bloomberg had three days to comply with this order.

Bharat Electronics Bags Rs 847 Crore Contract From L&T For Defence Products

In the current financial year, BEL has now accumulated orders totaling Rs 32,716.3 crore.

RVNL To Yes Bank: Small-, Mid-Cap Stocks Rebound After Selloff

The selloff was bound to happen as markets do not follow only one trend, says market veteran Vijay Kedia.

Quant Mutual Fund's Schemes Fall The Most As Broader Markets Lose Rs 5 Lakh Crore

PGIM India Small Cap Fund and UTI Small Cap Fund showed the least decline amid small-cap schemes.

