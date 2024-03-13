Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 13

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 08:22 PM IST, 13 Mar 2024

Small And Mid-Cap Indices Wipe Out Over Rs 6 Lakh Crore. Here's What Analysts Say

There has been a lot of high-net-worth individuals and retail investors' money in mid-cap and more so in small-cap spaces.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Investors Beware: Jet Airways Shareholders To Get 1 Share For Every 100 Held In The Airline

99% of the public holding will be extinguished once the resolution plan is implemented.

Photo Credit: Jet Airways/ Facebook

 Tap To Read

BAT Sells 3.5% Stake In ITC To ICICI Prudential MF, Singapore Government, Among Others

British American Tobacco, the largest shareholder of ITC Ltd., sold 3.5% stake for Rs 17,484 crore. ICICI Prudential MF, Government of Singapore, BofA Securities Europe are among buyers.

Photo Credit: Company presentation

 Tap To Read

Vedanta To Appeal Against SEBI Order Of Rs 78-Crore Payout To Cairn UK

The market regulator has given the company 45 days to make the payment.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Tata Motors To Invest Rs 9,000 Crore For New Plant In Tamil Nadu

The new plant can potentially generate up to 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

NCLT To Soon Conclude BCCI's Plea Against Byju's

The bench overseeing the proceedings indicated a readiness to issue directions immediately following the conclusion of the hearing on the same day.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

India Gets New EV Incentive Scheme Ahead Of FAME-II Expiry

The Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 has an outlay of Rs 500 crore over four months, for electric two and three-wheelers.

Photo Credit: Company

 Tap To Rea

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 13

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 12

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — March 12
Go To Homepage