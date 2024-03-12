Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 12

Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.
Food price inflation increased to 8.66% in February, as compared with 8.30% in January.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast January IIP growth at 4.1%.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Last month, Vodafone Idea had approved a fundraise of Rs 45,000 crore via equity and debt.
Photo Credit: NDTV Profit
The first crucial step in the outlined plan involves the lenders creating security on immovable properties within 30 days.
Photo Credit: Jet Airways/ Facebook
British American Tobacco, the largest public shareholder of ITC Ltd., has launched a block trade of up to 43.68 crore shares of the company.
Photo Credit: Company presentation
Ambuja Cements had acquired Sanghi Industries in an all-cash deal in August.
Photo Credit: Usha Kunji/NDTV Profit
The centre, however, is unwilling to accept the top court's suggestion.
Photo Credit: Official website