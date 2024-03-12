Photo Credit: Canva/ Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — March 12

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 07:24 PM IST, 12 Mar 2024

India's CPI Inflation Steady At 5.09% In February, Food Prices Rise

Food price inflation increased to 8.66% in February, as compared with 8.30% in January.

IIP: India's Industrial Output Grows 3.8% In January

Economists polled by Bloomberg had forecast January IIP growth at 4.1%.

Vodafone Idea Secures Commitment For $1 Billion In Equity — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Last month, Vodafone Idea had approved a fundraise of Rs 45,000 crore via equity and debt.

Jet Airways Ownership Transfer To Jalan-Kalrock Consortium Gets NCLAT Nod

The first crucial step in the outlined plan involves the lenders creating security on immovable properties within 30 days.

BAT To Sell 3.5% Stake Of ITC Via Block Trade

British American Tobacco, the largest public shareholder of ITC Ltd., has launched a block trade of up to 43.68 crore shares of the company.

Ambuja Cements To Sell Stake In Sanghi Industries For Minimum Shareholding Norm

Ambuja Cements had acquired Sanghi Industries in an all-cash deal in August.

Supreme Court Suggests One-Time Bailout Package To Fix Kerala’s Financial Crisis

The centre, however, is unwilling to accept the top court's suggestion.

