Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 26

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Friday.

Updated On 09:03 PM IST, 26 Jul 2024

IndusInd Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 2%, Operating Expenses Rise

IndusInd Bank's consolidated net profit rose 2% year-on-year to Rs 2,171 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

Photo Credit: Banks official Facebook page

 Tap To Read

Inviting FDI In All Sectors But No Discussions With China, Says Nirmala Sitharaman I Exclusive

Regarding FDI from China, Sitharaman said that to her knowledge, there have been no discussions.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Fiscal Deficit Target Achievable, Says Fitch Ratings

However, public finance metrics, in general, remain a weakness in India’s credit profile, the ratings agency said.

Photo Credit: X/Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

 Tap To Read

Bandhan Bank Q1 Results: Profit Up 47.4% On Higher Other Income, NPAs Rise

Asset quality for the lender worsened, with gross non-performing asset ratio rising 39 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 4.23%.

Photo Credit: Anirudh Saligrama/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

SBI Card Q1 Results: Profit Up 0.2%, Total Income Rises

The company's standalone net profit increased 0.2% year-on-year to Rs 594 crore for the quarter-ended June.

Photo Credit: SBI Elite Credit Card

 Tap To Read

ITC To Channel Rs 20,000 Crore Into Future Expansion, Says Sanjiv Puri

ITC's cigarettes business witnessed consolidation on a high base after a period of sustained growth momentum, Puri says.

Photo Credit: company website

 Tap To Read

Adda247 Co-Founder Chandan Singh Quits | NDTV Profit Exclusive

The top brass churn at the edtech, which focuses on preparation for various Indian job exams, comes after it laid off about 300 employees in October last year.

Photo Credit: Company

 Tap To Read

More Stories

8 Best Places To Visit In India During Monsoon

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 26

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 25
Go To Homepage