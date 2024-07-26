Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 26

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
IndusInd Bank's consolidated net profit rose 2% year-on-year to Rs 2,171 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.
Regarding FDI from China, Sitharaman said that to her knowledge, there have been no discussions.
However, public finance metrics, in general, remain a weakness in India’s credit profile, the ratings agency said.
Asset quality for the lender worsened, with gross non-performing asset ratio rising 39 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 4.23%.
The company's standalone net profit increased 0.2% year-on-year to Rs 594 crore for the quarter-ended June.
ITC's cigarettes business witnessed consolidation on a high base after a period of sustained growth momentum, Puri says.
The top brass churn at the edtech, which focuses on preparation for various Indian job exams, comes after it laid off about 300 employees in October last year.
