Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 25

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Thursday.

Updated On 09:04 PM IST, 25 Jul 2024

Ola To Unveil Electric Auto In Next Six Months, Car Not On The Cards

Ola’s key focus area continues to be electric scooters and motorcycles, a production-ready version of which will be unveiled on Independence Day.

Photo Credit: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit

Mars Wrigley Aims To Sweeten India Market Share With Chocolate Gift Packs

The local arm of the $50-billion chocolate and confectionery manufacturer is targeting the premium gifting market.

Photo Credit: Photographer: Sesa Sen/NDTV Profit

AU Small Finance Bank Q1 Results: Profit Rises 30% On Higher Other Income

The lender’s standalone net profit rose 29.9% year-on-year to Rs 502.57 crore in the June quarter.

Photo Credit: banks website

Budget 2024: No Climate For Hike Of States' Borrowing Limit, Says DEA Secretary

The comment comes after many states, ahead of the budget, had sought a rise in the limit, affording them fiscal headroom.

Photo Credit: PTI

Tech Mahindra Q1 Results: Profit Rises 30%, Meets Estimates

The Indian IT major saw its net profit rise 30.23% over the previous three months to Rs 865 crore in the June quarter.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

SEBI's Settlement Order In Piramal Insider Trading Case: All You Need To Know About The Terms

SEBI conducted an investigation involving Piramal Enterprises focusing on potential misuse of unpublished price-sensitive information related to the company's financial results.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Adani Energy Solutions Q1 Results: Revenue Up 47% At Rs 5,379 Crore

The Adani Group company led by billionaire Gautam Adani reported a 47% year-on-year increase in revenue to Rs 5,379 crore.

Photo Credit: Adani Energy Solutions

