Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 24

Hero MotoCorp’s annual report shows Ather Energy’s loss widened to Rs 1,060 crore in FY24 from Rs 864 crore in FY23. Revenue was largely flat at about Rs 1,800 crore.
The private lender's gross non-performing asset ratio rose 11 basis points sequentially to 1.54%.
Consolidated net profit of the auto components maker rose 3% year-on-year to Rs 81 crore in the quarter ended June.
The auto components maker posted a profit of Rs 142 crore in the quarter ended June.
Other initiatives announced by the government include skilling 20 lakh youth and upgrading 1,000 industrial training institutes.
The study found that young traders under 30 years of age made up 48% of intraday traders, up from 18% previously.
Net profit of India’s largest engineering-to-construction company increased 11% year-on-year to Rs 3,445 crore in the three months ended June.
