Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 24

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 08:47 PM IST, 24 Jul 2024

Ather Energy Brought Nearly Rs 400-Crore Loss For Hero MotoCorp In FY24

Hero MotoCorp’s annual report shows Ather Energy’s loss widened to Rs 1,060 crore in FY24 from Rs 864 crore in FY23. Revenue was largely flat at about Rs 1,800 crore.

Axis Bank Q1 Results: Provisions Double, Asset Quality Worsens

The private lender's gross non-performing asset ratio rose 11 basis points sequentially to 1.54%.

Ramkrishna Forgings Q1 Results: Revenue Up 12%, Meets Estimates

Consolidated net profit of the auto components maker rose 3% year-on-year to Rs 81 crore in the quarter ended June.

Sona BLW Q1 Results: Profit Rises 27%, Meets Estimates

The auto components maker posted a profit of Rs 142 crore in the quarter ended June.

Employment Schemes In The Right Direction But More Is Needed, Say Experts

Other initiatives announced by the government include skilling 20 lakh youth and upgrading 1,000 industrial training institutes.

SEBI Study Reveals 70% Of Intraday Traders Faced Loss In FY23, Young Traders Hit Most

The study found that young traders under 30 years of age made up 48% of intraday traders, up from 18% previously.

L&T Q1 Results: Profit Up 11%, Beats Estimates

Net profit of India’s largest engineering-to-construction company increased 11% year-on-year to Rs 3,445 crore in the three months ended June.

