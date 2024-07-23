Photo Credit: Freepik

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 23

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 08:34 PM IST, 23 Jul 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman Adds Glitter To Jewellery Market Ahead Of Festive Season

Gold and silver are expected to become cheaper by around 9% after duty cuts.

Photo Credit: Freepik

Copyright Tussle: A Man’s Devotion To His Sister Versus Adidas

The entities have been involved in a legal tussle over the use of the mark since 1992 before several forums, including the Bombay High Court.

Angel Tax Abolishment A Blessing For Startups In Era Of Downrounds

Experts say that it’s a timely move to course-correct, as it moves to bring in long term strategic investments and risk capital into the country.

Photo Credit: Freepik

NEET-UG 2024: Supreme Court Rules Out Retest, Adjusts Scores For Answer Discrepancy

Budget 2024: Fiscal Math Supports Economic Growth | In Charts

The top court found no evidence of a systemic breach in the exam’s integrity.

A step-up in job creation will be positive for private consumption over the medium term.

Photo Credit: Screengrab from Sansad TV on YouTube

HUL Q1 Results: Profit Up 2%, Revenue Growth Slows On Price Cuts

Hindustan Unilever's revenue rose 1.4% to Rs 15,707 crore in the first quarter, as against an estimate of Rs 15,587 crore.

Photo Credit: Company website

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results: Profit Rises 14% On Higher Other Income, Provisions Up 70%

Bajaj Finance's total income rose 28.8% in the first quarter to Rs 16,102 crore versus Rs 12,500 crore over the same period last year.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

