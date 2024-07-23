Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 23

Photo Credit: Freepik
Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.
Gold and silver are expected to become cheaper by around 9% after duty cuts.
The entities have been involved in a legal tussle over the use of the mark since 1992 before several forums, including the Bombay High Court.
Experts say that it’s a timely move to course-correct, as it moves to bring in long term strategic investments and risk capital into the country.
The top court found no evidence of a systemic breach in the exam’s integrity.
A step-up in job creation will be positive for private consumption over the medium term.
Hindustan Unilever's revenue rose 1.4% to Rs 15,707 crore in the first quarter, as against an estimate of Rs 15,587 crore.
Bajaj Finance's total income rose 28.8% in the first quarter to Rs 16,102 crore versus Rs 12,500 crore over the same period last year.
