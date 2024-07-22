Photo Credit: Canva/Representational

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 22

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Monday.

Updated On 07:25 PM IST, 22 Jul 2024

Karnataka IT Firms Propose 14-Hour Workday, Employee Unions Oppose

Extending working hours to 14 hours per day blatantly disregards these fundamental principles of fair and humane working conditions, the union said.

Photo Credit: Karnataka assembly website

Economic Survey 2024: Infrastructure Building Needs More Private Sector Financing

To continue on this path of building quality infrastructure, there is a rising need for higher level of private sector financing and resource mobilisation from new sources, the survey showed.

Economic Survey 2024: Nearly 9 Lakh EVs Got FAME-II Subsidy In FY24 Even As FAME-III Is Awaited

A total of 8.85 lakh electric vehicles received subsidy in the final year of the FAME-II scheme, even as the FAME-III scheme was said to be in the works.

Photo Credit: Tata Motors

Economic Survey 2024: India's GDP Growth Projected At 6.5-7% In FY25

Domestic growth drivers have supported economic growth in FY24 despite uncertain global economic performance, the Economic Survey said.

Economic Survey: IT Sector Hiring Unlikely To Pick Up Significantly

The IT and IT-enabled services have been instrumental in maintaining the country's external balance through export earnings, it says.

NEET-UG 2024: NTA's Method Of Conducting Test Is Brittle, Petitioners Tell Supreme Court

One of the lawyers pointed out that the testing agency has gone against its own rule in awarding marks for a particular question.

Photo Credit: Supreme Court of India website

HDFC Bank Q1 Results Review: Deposit Growth, Balancing Advances Key, Say Analysts

The bank has been growing unsecured book at a slower pace and so, credit costs would remain in check, says Jefferies.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

