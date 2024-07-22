Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 22

Photo Credit: Canva/Representational
Extending working hours to 14 hours per day blatantly disregards these fundamental principles of fair and humane working conditions, the union said.
To continue on this path of building quality infrastructure, there is a rising need for higher level of private sector financing and resource mobilisation from new sources, the survey showed.
A total of 8.85 lakh electric vehicles received subsidy in the final year of the FAME-II scheme, even as the FAME-III scheme was said to be in the works.
Domestic growth drivers have supported economic growth in FY24 despite uncertain global economic performance, the Economic Survey said.
The IT and IT-enabled services have been instrumental in maintaining the country's external balance through export earnings, it says.
One of the lawyers pointed out that the testing agency has gone against its own rule in awarding marks for a particular question.
The bank has been growing unsecured book at a slower pace and so, credit costs would remain in check, says Jefferies.
