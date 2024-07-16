Photo Credit: Unsplash

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 16

Important news, must read stories on NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

Updated On 08:10 PM IST, 16 Jul 2024

SEBI Proposes Product To Bridge Gap Between Mutual Funds, Portfolio Management Services

SEBI has placed a minimum investment amount under the new asset class at Rs 10 lakh per investor.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

FAME III In Final Stages But Unlikely In Budget 2024: Heavy Industries Minister

All seven central ministries have recommended how to implement the FAME-III EV subsidy scheme, Minister HD Kumaraswamy said.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

 Tap To Read

Byju's Admitted To Insolvency Proceedings On BCCI Plea

The admission is in the backdrop of a Rs 158-crore default against the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

Byju's To Appeal Insolvency Admission By NCLT

The move is just to stall the insolvency proceedings as this would give the company more time to pursue settlement with the BCCI, a person familiar with the matter said.

Photo Credit: Company website

 Tap To Read

RBI's Approach To Bank Fraud Has Changed, And That Is Important

While the previous guidelines were more inward looking for lenders, the new norms have room for the other side of the equation—the borrowers.

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

 Tap To Read

L&T Finance Q1 Results: Profit Up 29%, Total Income Rises

The company's total income rose 12% to Rs 3,785 crore versus Rs 3,377 crore.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

 Tap To Read

Acer India Plans To Launch 100 Retail Stores In 2024

Acer has partnered with Dixon Technologies to launch more products under its consumer electronics brand, Acerpure.

Photo Credit: Anete Lsia/Unsplash

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 16

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 15

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 15
Go To Homepage