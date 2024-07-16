Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 16

Photo Credit: Unsplash
SEBI has placed a minimum investment amount under the new asset class at Rs 10 lakh per investor.
All seven central ministries have recommended how to implement the FAME-III EV subsidy scheme, Minister HD Kumaraswamy said.
The admission is in the backdrop of a Rs 158-crore default against the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
The move is just to stall the insolvency proceedings as this would give the company more time to pursue settlement with the BCCI, a person familiar with the matter said.
While the previous guidelines were more inward looking for lenders, the new norms have room for the other side of the equation—the borrowers.
The company's total income rose 12% to Rs 3,785 crore versus Rs 3,377 crore.
Acer has partnered with Dixon Technologies to launch more products under its consumer electronics brand, Acerpure.
