Photo Credit: NDTV Profit

Top Seven Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 10

Important news, must-read stories on NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

Updated On 08:32 PM IST, 10 Jul 2024

Amazon Pay India CEO Urges Action On Connectivity, Fraud To Enhance UPI Payments

Around 52% of offline purchases are still made in cash, mainly due to low internet connectivity or issues such as fraud or delayed payments, he said.

Photo Credit: Image by freepik

 Tap To Read

Appellate Tribunal Directs Religare To Comply With SEBI For Burman Family Stake Increase

Additionally, Religare was instructed to take all necessary steps to assist the acquirers in meeting their obligations under the SAST Regulations, 2011.

Photo Credit: X

 Tap To Read

Uttar Pradesh Calls Meeting Of All Indian EV Makers On July 11

The object of the meeting is to discuss the financial incentives that an EV maker may be enjoying under the FAME-II scheme.

Photo Credit: (Photo: Unsplash)

 Tap To Read

Mahindra & Mahindra Denies Link Between XUV 700 Price Cut And Uttar Pradesh's Hybrid Policy

The accountment comes after the company on Tuesday slashed the starting price of its best-selling SUV, intensifying the SUV price war in the world’s third largest automotive market.

Photo Credit: Mahindra amp Mahindra.

 Tap To Read

Budget 2024: Capex Thrust To Continue With Likely Rise In Revenue Expenditure

Revenue expenditure picked up pace during the first two months of FY25 by 4.2%, as against flattish growth during the first two months for the past four years.

 Tap To Read

Government Rebuttal To Citigroup Research Ignores Changes In Employment Structure

Citi claimed that India needs to create 1.2 crore jobs every year but is only able to generate 80-90 lakh jobs a year.

 Tap To Read

Karnataka Secures Rs 6,450-Crore Investment Commitments From Japan, South Korea

The investments are potentially being made by six major companies and are expected to create over 1,000 jobs in Karnataka.

Photo Credit: Karnataka assembly website

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 12

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 11

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 10
Go To Homepage